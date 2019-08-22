Dale Earnhardt Jr. still plans on driving in Darlington race following plane crash

(WJHL) Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he is still planning on driving in a race next week at Darlington Raceway.

“Yes. I plan on driving still,” Earnhardt wrote in a tweet Wednesday. “My lower back is bruised up real bad. Lots of swelling and I just need that to go down and the pain to chill out. I been treating the area every day solely to get well to race. I have a plan B but hope not to use it.”

Earnhardt Jr. is recovering after his plane crashed at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport last week.

Earlier this year, Earnhardt Jr. announced he would compete in the XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race at Darlington on Saturday, August 31.

He retired as a full-time NASCAR driver in 2017.