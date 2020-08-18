Wise County School Board votes to start school year with 4 weeks of virtual learning

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Students in Wise County will soon join others in the Tri-Cities that have started the school year online.

The Wise County School Board met Monday night to decide on a course of action to start the 2020-2021 school year.

The school board voted 6-2 to start the school year online.

The school board voted to start the school year completely virtual for the first four weeks.

Wise County Public Schools students will begin online instruction on Thursday, August 20.

Students will receive instruction online through September 18.

The school board voted for students to start back under the district’s original hybrid plan on September 21 if the board thinks return is safe by that point.

Before returning to the hybrid schedule plan, school board members said they would evaluate the COVID-19 situation on September 15 and review the plan.

On September 15, the school board will decide if they will remain virtual or shift back to hybrid learning.

