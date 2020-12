WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County Public Schools (WCPS) officials announced Monday that the school system will return to a virtual learning model following winter break.

WCPS will be virtual the week of Jan. 4-8, and officials will continue to monitor novel coronavirus data throughout the holiday season and will make further adjustments as needed.

The school system urges those who do not have reliable internet to fill out an application to get connected.