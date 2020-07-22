Wise County Public Schools push start date back to Aug. 20; plan for students to be split into A & B groups

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County School Board met on Tuesday night and voted to push back the return to schools until August 20.

According to a post from Wise County Public Schools, the school board voted to return to school with a hybrid of in-person instruction and online learning.

The school board also voted to push the start of school back from its original date until August 20.

Students who wish to stick to purely online instruction will have the opportunity to do so, and those students may still participate in extracurricular activities and receive school meals.

Those who do wish to attend in-person classes will be split into A and B groups, according to the post.

The A group will go to school on Mondays and Tuesdays, while the B group receives in-person instruction on Thursdays and Fridays.

WCPS says deep cleaning, professional development and support for remote learners will occur on Wednesdays.

The post also says students who do not have a personal computer at home will be assigned a school device.

