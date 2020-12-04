Washington County, Virginia Public Schools to switch to full virtual schedule Monday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Virginia Public Schools announced on Friday that it will transition to a fully virtual learning model on Monday, December 7.

According to a letter sent to parents and guardians of students, the decision was made with the help and advice of the Virginia Department of Health and the Mt. Rogers Health District.

Thursday night’s decision by the health district to suspend contact tracing played a key part in the decision to move schools to virtual learning, according to the letter.

The letter from superintendent Brian Ratliff says it was a difficult choice due to the fact that there have been any confirmed outbreaks or within-school transmissions of the virus as of Thursday.

The letter did not specify a date that students would return to in-person or hybrid learning.

You can read the full letter below: