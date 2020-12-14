Washington County, Va. Schools to remain virtual through Jan. 15

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia Schools will continue with virtual learning through Jan. 15.

Superintendent Brian Ratliff says school officials hope to return to in-person instruction on Jan. 18.

“Understandably, any decision to do so will be largely contingent upon the Virginia Department of Health’s capacity to adequately conduct contact tracing in the overall community and help manage other factors associated with COVID-19 to include, but not limited to exposure/quarantine notification and community cases,” Ratliff said in a letter to the school community.

The school board meeting scheduled for Jan. 18 has been rescheduled to Jan. 14 to give board members time to consider returning to in-person learning.