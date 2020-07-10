Washington County, Va. Schools to implement A & B student groups plan for in-person classes

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County Virginia Public Schools have announced a hybrid reopening plan for the upcoming school year, blending virtual and in-person education.
According to the school district’s website, the reopening plan is designed for school to start on August 10.
The reopening plan splits students into two “cohorts,” Cohort A and Cohort B.
Cohort A will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Cohort B will do so on Thursdays and Fridays.
On days when a cohort is not on-campus, they will engage in remote learning.
On Wednesdays, the following will take place in the schools:
- Specific tutoring
- Remediation
- Review and catch-up
- Collaborative planning
- Deep Cleaning
Individual schools will notify parents as to which cohort their children are assigned to.
The reopening plan also contains two other possible scenarios: an entirely virtual learning system and a completely in-person learning option.
To read the full details of the reopening plan, click here.
