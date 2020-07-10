1  of  3
Breaking News
Sullivan County mayor to announce COVID-19 order Friday afternoon, WJHL to carry news briefing on-air
Ballad Health: ‘There is a risk of COVID anywhere you go at this point’
Human remains found in ‘remote wooded area’ in Jonesborough, investigation ongoing
Live Now
Funeral for country music legend Charlie Daniels

Washington County, Va. Schools to implement A & B student groups plan for in-person classes

COVID-19: Keeping Schools Safe

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County Virginia Public Schools have announced a hybrid reopening plan for the upcoming school year, blending virtual and in-person education.

According to the school district’s website, the reopening plan is designed for school to start on August 10.

The reopening plan splits students into two “cohorts,” Cohort A and Cohort B.

Cohort A will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Tuesdays, while Cohort B will do so on Thursdays and Fridays.

On days when a cohort is not on-campus, they will engage in remote learning.

On Wednesdays, the following will take place in the schools:

  • Specific tutoring
  • Remediation
  • Review and catch-up
  • Collaborative planning
  • Deep Cleaning

Individual schools will notify parents as to which cohort their children are assigned to.

The reopening plan also contains two other possible scenarios: an entirely virtual learning system and a completely in-person learning option.

To read the full details of the reopening plan, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss