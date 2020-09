ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia School Board voted Monday night to continue with virtual learning through Oct. 26.

Beginning Oct. 26, students in PreK–3rd grade will return to school four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Students in 4th grade and above will return to a hybrid schedule, with group A going to school on Mondays and Tuesdays and group B going on Thursday and Fridays.

The board approved the partial return to in-person learning in a 4–3 vote.