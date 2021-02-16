Washington County, Va. Schools moving to 4 days of in-person learning Feb. 25

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County, Virginia Schools will move to four days of in-person learning for all grade levels beginning Thursday, Feb. 25.

In-person learning will take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays will be remote learning only.

School officials say there will still be a total remote learning option available.

The school board voted unanimously Monday evening to transition from the current learning plan to four days of in-person learning.

Click here to read a letter by Superintendent Dr. Brian Ratliff about the transition.