Washington County, Va. School Board changes return-to-school plan

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia School Board voted Monday night to change its back-to-school plan.

Under the new plan, students will transition to a hybrid schedule on Oct. 12.

This comes after the board approved a plan last week that had students going to a hybrid schedule beginning Oct. 26.

Students in PreK–3rd grade will return to school four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Students in 4th grade and above will return to a hybrid schedule, with group A going to school on Mondays and Tuesdays and group B going on Thursday and Fridays.