Washington County, Va. School Board changes return-to-school plan

Keeping Schools Safe

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia School Board voted Monday night to change its back-to-school plan.

Under the new plan, students will transition to a hybrid schedule on Oct. 12.

This comes after the board approved a plan last week that had students going to a hybrid schedule beginning Oct. 26.

Students in PreK–3rd grade will return to school four days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Students in 4th grade and above will return to a hybrid schedule, with group A going to school on Mondays and Tuesdays and group B going on Thursday and Fridays.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss