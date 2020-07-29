Washington County, Va. Public Schools push back start of school to August 24

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Board of Education voted on Wednesday morning to delay the start of school by two weeks.

The board voted unanimously to move the first day of school for students to August 24.

Previously, students were set to start the school year on August 10.

The board voted to delay the start of the school year after a recommendation to do so was made by Washington County Superintendent Dr. Brian C. Ratliff.

Teachers will still report to work on August 10 with some flexibility, depending on their supervisors’ decisions.

When students return, they will be on a hybrid schedule.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.