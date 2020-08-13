Washington County, Va. BOE votes to start school year August 24 with fully virtual instruction

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Virginia Public Schools Board of Education voted Thursday to start schools online.

The board voted unanimously to start school on August 24 with all students attending classes online.

Students will receive virtual instruction for six weeks.

The board agreed to reconvene after four weeks of online instruction to reevaluate COVID-19 cases in the region and the effectiveness of online instruction.

Board members had considered keeping students online for nine weeks but ultimately settled on the shorter time frame.

Under the board’s recommendations, all instruction will be done online through October 5.

Board members also voted unanimously to move their meeting scheduled for September 14 to September 21.

The idea of possible meet-and-greet events for parent, students and teachers was considered if precautions were met but no plans were solidified.