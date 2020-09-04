Washington County, TN schools to move to hybrid schedule Sept. 21

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a lengthy meeting Thursday evening, the Washington County, Tenn. Board of Education approved a plan for allowing students to return to school.

The plan: continue with virtual classes for the next two weeks before switching to a hybrid schedule on Monday, Sept. 21.

Under the hybrid schedule, students will attend in-person classes on a staggered basis. One group will attend in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays while participating in remote learning on Thursdays and Fridays. The other group will do remote learning on Mondays and Tuesday and attend in-person on Thursdays and Friday.

Wednesdays will be remote-learning only. Schools will also be cleaned on those days.

School leaders hope schools can return to full capacity after fall break.

