Washington County, Tenn. Schools, University School begin online instruction Monday

JOHNSON CITY, TN. (WHHL) – Monday is the first day of schools for many students in our region.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, many students are marking their first day of classes by signing in online, as many schools in the region have decided to start off the school year virtually.

Washington County, Tennessee Schools begin classes Monday with online learning.

The school has emphasized that online learning does not mean the school is closed and that students are expected to attend classes as if they were physically in the building.

The school system plans to stay virtual for thirty days and watch infection rates to determine when to return to in-person learning.

University School at ETSU will also be starting virtual classes Monday, July 3 as well.

University School plans to continue online through September 18.

