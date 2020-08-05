Washington County, TN BOE votes to let sports go on as planned

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education voted Tuesday evening to let school sports go on as planned.

Washington County Schools began remote learning on Monday.

While Director of Schools Bill Flanary said he is pleased with the school system’s online learning program so far, he expressed frustration over a lack of clear guidance.

“I’m listening to all these physicians, these epidemiologists…and none of them will draw a line in the sand and say ‘this is what you can do,'” Flanary said. “We’re making this up as we go.”

The board also voted to allow career and technical students to return to in-person learning under certain circumstances.