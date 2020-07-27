Washington County, Tenn. Schools to start school virtually on August 3

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee Schools announced on Monday that all schools in the district will operate virtually at the start of the school year.

According to a release from Washington County Schools, all students grades K-12 will be contacted by their schools on August 3 or as soon as possible.

The release says parents can contact their child’s schools immediately to discuss home technology needs.

Computers can be provided on a loan basis to anyone that needs one.

Washington County Schools teachers will be at school every school day to interact with students virtually.

The release says students should be aware they are still going to be held accountable for their work and attendance will be verified every day.

The decision to move online was made by the district due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Washington County Schools plans to stay on a virtual schedule for 30 calendar days but will adjust accordingly as the situation develops.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.