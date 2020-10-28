All Washington County, Tenn. Schools to operate on fully virtual schedule October 29-30

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee Schools will be operating on a fully virtual schedule for the rest of the week.
According to an alert from the school system, all schools will be operating virtually from Thursday, October 29 through Friday, October 30.
The decision comes after the school board chose not to make a decision regarding scheduling at their meeting on Tuesday night.
Director of Schools Bill Flanary told News Channel 11 on Tuesday that some schools could be moved to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases.
