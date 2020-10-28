All Washington County, Tenn. Schools to operate on fully virtual schedule October 29-30

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee Schools will be operating on a fully virtual schedule for the rest of the week.

According to an alert from the school system, all schools will be operating virtually from Thursday, October 29 through Friday, October 30.

@WCDE_TN will operate on a full virtual schedule, Thursday, 10/29/2020 and Friday, 10/30/2020. Stay safe and stay healthy! — WashingtonCoSch TN (@WCDE_TN) October 28, 2020

The decision comes after the school board chose not to make a decision regarding scheduling at their meeting on Tuesday night.

Director of Schools Bill Flanary told News Channel 11 on Tuesday that some schools could be moved to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases.

“It was time for us to get away from each other for a while, see if we can get a handle on this.” Washington County TN Schools will operate on a full virtual schedule this Thursday and Friday, Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flanary said. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) October 28, 2020

