WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education voted Tuesday that the entire district will go to school virtually until November 30.

At a special called board meeting Tuesday, a motion was passed mandating that students go to school virtually until COVID-19 case numbers start to decrease.

Motion passes with 6 yes votes. On Nov. 23, the board will meet to discuss re-evaluating returning to school in-person on a case-by-case basis @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) November 3, 2020

The board will meet again at a special called meeting on November 23 to re-evaluate returning to school or to continue with virtual learning.

In the district, 826 are in isolation or quarantine or awaiting results and 50 are in isolation after receiving positive COVID-19 results @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) November 3, 2020

