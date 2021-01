JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee Schools will continue virtual learning through the first week of February, with the possibility of returning to in-person learning on Feb. 8.

The school board rejected a motion by board member Whitney Riddle to allow students to return to classrooms.

The motion failed without discussion.

A called meeting is set for Feb. 1 to reconsider returning to in-person learning.