Washington County, Tenn. Schools: Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy now accepting enrollments for upcoming school year

FILE – In this March 19, 2020 file photo, Rachel Keenan takes a live class online at her home in San Francisco. When students return to school after a lengthy pandemic-induced absence, the consensus is they will have lost significant academic ground. Still unresolved for governments and educators are the questions of how — or even whether — teachers should try to make up for lost learning. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy is now accepting enrollment for Northeast Tennessee students in grades 9-12 during the upcoming school year.

Enrollment can be completed by clicking here.

According to a release from Washington County, Tennessee Department of Education, TVLA is a fully-accredited public school with a traditional calendar running from August to May.

Tuition to TVLA is free and comprehensive education is offered.

The release says core academic courses and dual enrollment opportunities are included in TVLA’s options.

“Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy is excited to kick off its enrollment period for the 2020-21 school year,” said Jamie Gray, Principal of Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy. “We look forward to the opportunity to educate children in Northeast Tennessee and continue the success that we’ve had in our school.”

TVLA is open to all students grades 9-12 in Northeast Tennessee.

Courses are available 24/7 and offer flexibility for students.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.