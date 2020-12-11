Washington County, Tenn. school board exploring funding options for ionization air purifiers in buildings

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Board of Education voted Thursday evening to explore options on how to fund ionization air purification systems for schools.

Board members hope the air purifiers will mitigate the spread of COVID-19 once students return to classrooms.

“Every cubic foot of air that passes through the HVAC system is purified…the viruses are killed,” said Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flanary.

Some school systems are adding ionization air purification systems to their HVAC units. Washington County school leaders are interested in doing the same, but they will have to find the funds to do so.

“We want to do it but we’ve got to find the money to do it,” Flanary said. “We have several funding sources that we’re exploring.”

Placing 850 units in the most critical areas in schools would cost about half a million dollars. Flanary says it would also take quite a bit of planning and professional help to determine specifications.

“We do have a considerable amount of fund balance that can be appropriated toward that and we are hoping that there will be some allocation from congress in addition to the CARES Act money that we’ve already been allocated,” Flanary said. “We can put that money toward this project because it’s certainly a good response that we can make to the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Some board members suggested for the project to be bid out. In January, Flanary will ask the county’s Health, Education and Wellness committee to move $500,000 from the General Fund Balance into an Equipment Appropriation Line. If approved, the request will then go to the Budget committee. If passed there, it will go to the full county commission for a vote.

“We may have to bid it. We may be able to use a different kind of contract. Right now- our attorneys, their attorneys…several attorneys are involved,” Flanary said.

The Washington Co. Board of Education meeting is meeting in-person and virtually tonight.



On the agenda- an item to make an almost $500,000 purchase for indoor air cleaning/ionization air cleaning system for classrooms, gyms, cafeterias, etc. pic.twitter.com/Y5plWiD82M — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) December 10, 2020

Russ Nelson, the Business Development Manager for Energy Systems Group in Johnson City said the units would do more than just kill viruses.

“It really kills biologicals…biologicals being mold, bacteria, viruses and it effectively disables the molecules down at a very small level, and it just converts it to water vapor,” Nelson said. “The major form of transmission is in the air. This is the one technology that while students are there and staff, it’s actually addressing being on the offense of the virus.”

Nelson created the proposal for Washington County Schools. He has also worked with both Bristol, Virginia and Tennessee school systems on getting the units placed into their buildings. While he has been installing ionization purification systems for about five years, he says Covid-19 has caused the demand for the product to soar.

“The supply for this technology has just been continuing to pressure the supplier so realistically we don’t know how long it might be to get the devices the longer they wait,” Nelson said. “We’re ready. We’ve got two different installation resources lined up so we can move even faster but we can’t order things without a true commitment.”

Once the funding is in place and if the supply is there- Flanary estimates it will take almost two months to complete the project.

“It’s a matter of actually getting into these units and locating the devices into the appropriate place providing the necessary electrical power to the devices and then making sure they’re controlled in sequence with the overall system,” said Nelson.

Bristol, Virgnia Public Schools has installed units in every HVAC in four of the system’s six schools.

The systems are currently being installed into the HVACs at schools in Bristol, Virginia. You’ll hear from their superintendent tonight at 11. pic.twitter.com/rFgrXwblyS — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) December 10, 2020

“We won’t only reap the benefits during the COVID crisis, but this will also help in the future with flu and strep and other issues like that that we deal with on an annual basis,” said Bristol, Virginia Superintendent Doctor Keith Perrigan.

Perrigan says he has already noticed a difference in the buildings where the units have been installed.

“We have older units, A/C units in our buildings so…we can’t put the newer, thicker, better filters in those older units and so this bipolar ionization actually serves in that role,” said Perrigan. “We have a school that was built in 1938. Oftentimes when you go into an old building it has that old musty smell…One of the first things that I noticed when I walked into that building after the units had run for a few days is that smell…it’s gone. It smells like a new building.”

Nicki Salyer is a Ridgeview Elementary parent. She says her family picked a home specifically in that district. She says she is here to represent a group of parents asking the board to put students back in school. pic.twitter.com/FYsVdJ4Kxn — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) December 10, 2020

This comes as some parents continue to call on school leaders to return students to in-person learning.

“Our children’s future depends on it just as much as our community’s livelihood depends on it,” said Nicki Salyer, the parent of a Ridgeview Elementary School Parent. “While the overall concern seems to be the next few weeks or months at a time I hope that each of you has also considered what impacts your decisions are going to have on the community’s next five to ten years.”

While there wasn’t a discussion or vote on where the system stands Thursday night on bringing students back to school- some on the board say a plan is needed.

“We do need a plan. We need a plan that shows our parents, our kids, our community where we’re taking this. We’re just literally working from month to month to month and sometimes week to week to week,” said board member, Annette Buchanan. “We need a plan that states when we feel safe back in the school…and our principals can tell us that percentage when they would be comfortable bringing kids back in.”