Washington County, Tenn. BOE revises athletic ticketing policy

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Board of Education voted Thursday evening to modify the school system’s athletic ticketing policy for middle and high schools.

In a 6–3 vote, board members changed the policy so that student-athletes will be allowed two tickets for their parents or legal guardians to attend. Those with divorced parents will be allowed four tickets.

Board member Chad Fleenor has made a motion to allow students (all middle and high) two tickets each (and two more if parents are divorced) with a list. Vice Chair Mike Masters seconds. — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) December 10, 2020

Attendance will be limited to parents who have a child on the roster.

The motion was made by Chad Fleenor who said school officials are doing their best to keep sports going.

“We just want to make sure that we have plenty of space,” Fleenor said. “We have some smaller gyms that were concerning to some people that we had too many folks in there, so we just wanted to make sure that we could get those upper limits down so we didn’t have as many people in those gyms.”

Parents will only be allowed to attend their child’s game.