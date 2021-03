WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education has approved making Wednesdays a virtual learning day for both Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools.

According to Assistant Director of Schools Jarrod Adams, the board approved the measure requiring students to complete all their work on Canvas and attend Google Meets remotely on Wednesdays.

The virtual days for high school students start on Wednesday, March 10, according to Adams.