Washington Co., Tenn. Schools to return to in-person learning 4 days a week starting Oct. 12

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Board of Education voted Thursday night to bring students back to in-person learning four days a week.

According to director of schools Bill Flanary, students will receive 100-percent physical or virtual attendance on four days of the week.

Students will transition to the four-day in-person plan on October 12, according to Flanary.

Students who elected to remain virtual earlier in the year may remain online, while all other students will return to in-person learning.

Flanary told News Channel 11 Wednesdays will be 100% virtual attendance to allow for cleaning in the school buildings.

The goal is to provide 35 hours of student engagement each school week.

Washington County Tennessee Schools are currently on a hybrid schedule.