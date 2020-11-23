Washington Co., Tenn. BOE votes to stay ‘virtual until January 8’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Members of the Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education voted Monday night to continue with ‘full virtual learning’ until January 8.

HAPPENING NOW: The Washington County, TN BOE is holding a special-called meeting. They are expected to discuss whether or not to continue full virtual learning. pic.twitter.com/LknRsYo5e9 — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) November 23, 2020

Earlier in November, the board voted to stick with virtual learning until November 30.

