Volunteer High, Surgoinsville Middle to switch to complete virtual instruction Nov. 18

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two more Hawkins County Schools will begin virtual instruction on Wednesday, November 18.

According to a post from the school district, Volunteer High School and Surgoinsville Middle School will begin operating on a completely virtual schedule on Wednesday as a result of the increasing COIVD-19 positivity rate and quarantining numbers.

Students at both schools will remain on the virtual schedule through the Thanksgiving break schedule and resume in-person learning on Monday, November 30.

A meal pick-up service will be available at both schools from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.