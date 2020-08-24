Virginia Dept. of Education launches interactive map showing how each district is returning to school

Keeping Schools Safe

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Education has created a new tool for Virginians to see how school districts are starting the 2020-2021 school year.

The State Snapshot shows the 132 divisions broken up into five different reopening groups.

The five phases of reopening include:

  • In-person (9 divisions)
  • Partial In-Person (26 divisions)
  • All Hybrid (26 divisions)
  • Partial Hybrid (4 divisions)
  • Fully Remote (67 divisions)

Of the nine divisions that are receiving fully in-person instruction, three are in Southwest Virginia. Buchanan County, Tazewell County and Bristol make up a third of the total localities receiving in-person instruction.

The majority of divisions in Virginia are returning to school with a fully remote plan.

56 divisions are returning to school in either a hybrid, partial hybrid or partial in-person plan.

In-Person is described as instruction for all students for four or more days of the week.

You can view the map by clicking here.

