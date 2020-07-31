Unicoi County schools to start Aug. 17 with staggered schedule before going to remote learning

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — School officials have agreed on a plan for reopening Unicoi County schools for the 2020–21 school year.

The Unicoi County Board of Education approved pushing back the start date for students from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17. Students will begin with a staggered schedule before going to full remote learning on Aug. 24.

During the staggered schedule phase, school buses will run routes.

Director of Schools John English said pushing the start back will give teachers nine days to prepare for remote learning.

The start date for teachers, Aug. 3, remains unchanged.

English said the plan is to reevaluate the county’s COVID-19 situation on Sept. 2 and determine if it is safe to return to in-person classes. He hopes students will be able to return the week after Labor Day.

English said more information about the staggered schedule will be sent out.