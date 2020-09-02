Unicoi County Schools to return to in-person learning Sept. 14

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Schools announced on Wednesday that it will return to in-person learning “for those who wish” on Monday, Sept. 14.

Face masks will be required for students and staff members. The school system said students will have opportunities throughout the day to remove their masks safely. Masks can also be taken off during lunch and when students are outdoors.

“We understand that many students and families may not be comfortable or ready for a return to buildings. In those instances, we encourage the continuation of remote/virtual learning for those students,” Director of Schools John English said in a letter. “If your decision has changed since you let us know your intent, please reach out to your school-level administration to discuss your child’s education options going forward.”

More information about reopening, including a video from the director of schools, can be found on the school system’s website.