Unicoi County Schools going full virtual through end of semester, per Director of Schools

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County Schools Director John English announced that beginning Tuesday, the district will move to all virtual instruction until the end of the semester.
According to English, Monday will serve as a work day for staff to prepare for the transition to full remote learning, and this will also allow families to make arrangements.
Families and students will receive information from their schools Monday concerning their virtual schedule moving forward.
