TSSAA: Decision on fall sports schedule delayed, in talks with governor’s task force

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Board of Control met Wednesday to provide updates on fall schedules for high school football and girl’s soccer.

TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said a decision on the fall sports contingency plans has been delayed.

Childress said on Wednesday that the TSSAA will wait until closer to the beginning of the sports season to announce plans for high school football and girl’s soccer.

Childress is hopeful that fall sports will start according to schedule. The TSSAA will continue to work with Governor Bill Lee’s task force and legal counsel before a decision is made.

“If we have any chance on having fall sports, we would echo what they say. ‘Help us out, keep your distance, and wash your hands,'” Childress said.

TSSAA also reminded schools that they can stream athletic events through the NFHS Network.

TSSAA says a memo was sent to principals of all participating TSSAA schools that two Pixellot cameras will be sent to them for free, allowing them to stream regular season games with higher quality.

Childress also said the Board of Control Study Session is scheduled for 1 p.m. on July 22 at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro.