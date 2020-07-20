‘There are just a lot of unknowns’: Educators voice safety concerns ahead of school year

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the 2020-2021 school year set to begin in less than a month, this year will look a lot different than it has in the past.

Going back to in-person learning during a pandemic is a challenge for everyone, a challenge still being navigated with just weeks until students are back on campus. “There are just a lot of unknowns and this is a very hard situation for teachers, administrators, parents, so there’s just not an easy solution,” said Delaina McKinney.

McKinney teaches 7th-grade math at Hampton Elementary school. She told News Channel 11 that math is very hands-on in the sense that in some cases, you need to get close to your students in order to show the errors in a problem being worked on and properly teach, but this year poses a new challenge.

While there are still a number of questions about the school year, one thing is certain, teachers are prepping their classrooms in any way they can. McKinney said she has scrolled the internet looking for safety products and measures that she can bring into her classroom to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment.

TONIGHT ON @WJHL11 AT 5: Some teachers are voicing their concerns about the upcoming school year— saying the safety of what’s considered “high-risk” employees is of upmost importance. I’ll have more tonight, tune in! pic.twitter.com/U6CmTYbomG — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) July 20, 2020

However, while the safety of the children is a concern, she said she’s more concerned about the health and well-being of high-risk employees and parents and guardians who also fall under that category, and it’s a concern shared by Johnson City Education Association President, Joe Crabtree.

Crabtree sent News Channel 11 this statement regarding his thoughts on re-opening schools and his concerns for those staff members considered high-risk:

“As an educator here in the Johnson City School System, no one is personally more excited to be returning to the classroom than me. Our educators and education support staff do our best work in our schools and classrooms to support our students on a daily basis. We are ready to get back into the classroom and get to work. However, due to the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases, especially within Washington County, our educators and support staff are concerned about reopening the schools at this time. I have heard from educators and education support staff members across Johnson City who are not only

concerned about the health and safety of their students, they are now questioning the health and safety of themselves and their families. A portion of our staff across the system are considered high-risk, may be immunocompromised, or have family members who are, as well. The current situation has caused some educators and support staff members to weigh the option of keeping their career against the health and safety

of their loved ones. As educators, we also worry about the protocols put in place to help defend against the spread of COVID-19 within our schools. The current guidelines, such as keeping student desks 6-feet apart in a classroom may be impossible and unrealistic in some situations. Other protocols such as suggestions for physical barriers between students are financially impossible for already struggling school budgets. With the news that Washington County had its highest single-day reporting of 51 new cases on Sunday, July 19, 2020, educators and parents are becoming more and more concerned about the ability of our schools and staff to ward off the spread of COVID-19 at the start of our school year. As members of the Johnson City Education Association, we are requesting that our school board and administrators take a serious look at

pushing back the August 4 start date to allow our schools and staff additional time to get prepared for our new protocols and to allow additional time for the daily number of COVID-19 cases to fall. The education of our students is vital to our community. However, considerations must first be given to better ensure the health and safety of our students, staff, and families.” -Joe Crabtree

Johnson City Education Association President

Some teachers are already facing this harsh reality. “If I were one of those teachers I would definitely be concerned. I know my mom is 71 years and she of course is not going to be a substitute because she is in that high-risk factor category so she’s going to stay at home,” said Becky Simerly, a 2nd Grade Teacher at Happy Valley Elementary.

Simerly believes in-person learning is key and while she said she is worried about the increase in cases, she’s more worried about the well-being and education of her students. She said many students struggled with online learning in the Spring and that an in-person, safe, and healthy environment is what she’s pushing for.

“Online learning is not going to be the same as it is this time around and do I know what that looks like? No, it’ll be new to me so I have fears and worries that I won’t do my best as a teacher, but we need to do what we just need to do,” said Simerly.

Both Simerly and McKinney say the district has done a good job of updating them on what to expect this upcoming school year as well as the overall plan to keep students safe. They said they feel for the administrators making decisions during this crisis, and appreciate everything they’re doing.