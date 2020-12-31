Tennessee’s updated vaccination plan brings hope for school consistency

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Throughout the pandemic, school systems have struggled to keep their doors open. Tennessee’s updated vaccination plan could help.

“We’re excited for all of the employees in Johnson City…teachers, support staff, food service, bus drivers, everybody…to be able to have the opportunity to take the vaccine,” said Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett. “It’s one of the first steps to being able to have consistent in-person instruction for our students.”

The update could have teachers vaccinated as early as February.

“In an effort to keep our schools open and keep staff available to run the schools, the school and childcare, k-12 staffing was included now in phase 1b,” said Sullivan County Regional Medical Director Dr. Stephen May.

Earlier in the week, health departments sent information out to districts about what to expect when vaccines become available for their staff.

“In no stretch of the imagination do we ever link vaccination of teachers to school opening because we are staunch advocates for schools to be open now but this will help us further keep teachers in the classroom and keep kids in the classroom which is the best thing for our society and our economy,” said Tennessee’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Lisa Piercey.

Johnson City Schools received information from the health department on Monday and had a registration link along with information in employee’s email inboxes by Tuesday.

“If our staff members are registered when that time comes then they will receive communication from the health department, a time and when to go and receive the vaccine,” said Barnett.

Sullivan County is preparing to move into phase 1a2 of vaccine distribution putting the school system next in line according to an email to staff from Kingsport City Schools.

Sullivan Co. Director of Schools Dr. David Cox thinks the system’s work with the health department for past flu vaccination clinics will help in distribution.

“I know it will be different because of the requirements of the vaccine storage but we certainly will work with them. Our staff will continue to partner as best we can to get everybody vaccinated in a timely manner,” said Cox.

While a vaccine has not been approved for children just yet, allowing teachers to be vaccinated could serve as a lifeline to keep schools open.

“It’s good news, we’re really happy that teachers and school-based personnel will get the vaccine sooner than we thought because that’s going to be critical for us to be able to open to students sooner,” Cox said. “You have staff that are sick with the virus but the biggest factor was the number of staff that we had in quarantine or isolation and so the more people that we can have that have active immunity, the less the need is going to be to have people quarantine or isolate.”

Both Sullivan County and Johnson City school systems say there has been a lot of interest in when school personnel would be able to be vaccinated but it will not be required.

“The vaccinations that we require as a school system- that comes down from the state legislature so, we’ll have to wait on that,” said Barnett.

School districts are asking staff members to continue to check their email for information about vaccine distribution as it becomes available from state and local health departments.