Tennessee launches school district COVID-19 dashboard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education launched its online COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday, a day later than planned due to technical difficulties.

The dashboard displays COVID-19 data for schools and school districts across the state, including new positive cases.

The department is encouraging school districts to submit COVID-19 information on a weekly basis. More than half of Tennessee’s school districts have submitted data for the week of reporting. The department said all districts should be reporting data by Sept. 22.

The dashboard allows users to view data by region. School districts in Northeast Tennessee fall under “First Tennessee CORE Region.”

Click here to access the dashboard.