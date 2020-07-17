Tennessee doctors group: Reopening schools now ‘insane’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of Tennessee doctors is warning that reopening schools while the coronavirus is spreading rapidly through the state is “insane.”

Dr. Amy Gordon Bono is a primary care physician with a master’s degree in public health.

She says that rushing to reopen businesses caused the current spike in infections and rushing to reopen schools will do the same.

Bono is part of a group of more than 2,000 physicians who previously urged Gov. Bill Lee to issue a stay-at-home order.

The group continues to urge Lee to issue a statewide mask mandate and to let science guide policy with regard to the virus.

