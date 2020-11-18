TDOE grant to improve internet access for Washington County, Tenn. students

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Schools will purchase more than 200 internet hotspots for students to improve internet access as school systems continue to rely on virtual learning.

The school system will buy 209 Kajeet Smartspots thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Education.

The devices will be distributed to students how do not have internet access.

The school system says the hotspots provide filtered internet access, the same way school system internet is protected.

Another portion of the grant funds will go toward the purchase of wellness materials, including two teacher Edumotion licenses and the Committee for Children’s social-emotional curriculum for students in Kindergarten through 5th grade.