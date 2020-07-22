Tazewell Co. Public Schools provide new water bottle filling stations, remove water fountains before students return

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Tazewell County Public Schools have begun installation of a safer way to keep their students hydrated.

According to a tweet from TCPS, new automatic water bottle filling stations are to be placed in all of the district’s schools.

These new automatic water bottle filling stations will be placed in each of our schools. All water fountains have been removed or disabled. The new automatic water bottle filling stations will provide a safer way to keep our students hydrated. pic.twitter.com/J1ptysQRyP — TCPS (@TCPSchools) July 21, 2020

The tweet also says all water fountains in TCPS schools have been “removed or disabled.”

On July 13, TCPS released the district’s Fall 2020 Reopening Plan, which you can view by clicking here.

TCPS plans to allow students the choice of either receiving online instruction or attending in-person classes every weekday, except Wednesdays when distance learning will be conducted for all students.

