T.A. Dugger Junior High returning to hybrid schedule through Thanksgiving

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — T.A. Dugger Junior High School will return to a hybrid schedule beginning Thursday.

Elizabethton City Schools announced Tuesday that T.A. Dugger students on the Traditional Learning Track will remain on a hybrid schedule through Thanksgiving break due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

All students will attend virtually this Wednesday before the hybrid schedule begins Thursday.

The school system said this does not impact students on the Distance Learning Track and does not apply to any of the elementary schools.

Students with last names beginning with letters A–L will be in Cohort A while those with last names starting with M–Z will be in Cohort B.

For the remainder of this week, Cohort A will attend school on Thursday, November 19 and be virtual on Friday, November 20. Cohort B will be virtual on Thursday, November 19 and attend school in-person on Friday, November 20.

Next week, Cohort A will attend school in-person on Monday, November 23 and virtually on Tuesday, November 24. Cohort B will attend school virtually on Monday, November 23 and in-person on Tuesday, November 24.

The school system said all elementary schools will remain on the same four-day schedule that has been in place.