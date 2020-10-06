T.A. Dugger football team in quarantine due to COVID-19 case

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A member of the T.A. Dugger Junior High School football community has tested positive for COVID-19, Elizabethton City Schools officials confirmed Monday night.

Director of Schools Richard VanHuss says the football team and coaching staff are in quarantine.

“ECS staff members have already cleaned and disinfected surfaces in locker rooms, restrooms, and equipment,” VanHuss said in a news release. “After consultation with the Carter County Health Department, it was determined that the team and coaching staff be quarantined for fourteen days.”

VanHuss says the Carter County Health Department has been consulted and contact tracing has been completed.

Individuals who were identified as having close contact with the person have been instructed to remain home for 14 days since the date of last contact.