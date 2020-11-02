Swords Creek Elementary to transition to remote learning Nov. 4; some Honaker Elementary students to go virtual

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Russell County elementary school will transition to 100 percent remote learning on Wednesday, November 4 after a staff member tested positive.

According to a post from Russell County Public Schools, the staff member was at Swords Creek Elementary on Thursday, October 29.

In the post, Division Superintendent Gregory Brown said the positive case did have direct exposure with other community members.

As a result, the school is transitioning to a completely remote schedule starting on Wednesday.

Swords Creek Elementary will remain on the virtual schedule through Friday, November 13.

The post also says staff members at Honaker Elementary have tested positive for the virus and had exposure with the community. Students in Pre-K through 2nd grade will begin remote instruction on November 4.

Pre-K through 2nd-grade Honaker Elementary students will remain on the virtual schedule through Friday, November 13. Only those grades at Honaker Elementary are affected.