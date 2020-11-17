Surgoinsville Elementary moving to virtual learning

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Surgoinsville Elementary School is moving to virtual learning.

Hawkins County Schools announced Monday afternoon that the school will begin virtual learning on Tuesday, Nov. 17 and remain virtual through the Thanksgiving break.

Students will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 30.

The school’s café will offer free meals for pickup 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

The school system cited an increased positivity rate and quarantine numbers as the reason for the change.