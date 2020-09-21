Superintendent: Tazewell Co. Public Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Tazewell County Public Schools employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post from the school district.

In a letter from superintendent Christopher Stacy posted on Sunday, the employee who tested positive worked in the Bluefield area.

The exact school that the employee worked at was not released.

The letter says TCPS is working closely with the Cumberland Platuea Health District to conduct contact tracing and ensure safety.

According to Stacy’s letter, the employee is in isolation.

The letter says since there has been no outbreak, in-person classes at TCPS schools will resume.

Procedures in the school district’s Reopening Plan were put into effect, including increased sanitization.