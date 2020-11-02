Superintendent: Riverview Elementary/Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A staff member at Riverview Elementary/Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post from Buchanan County Schools.

Buchanan County Public Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbitts said in the release posted that the local health department has investigated the positive case.

Individuals who may have been exposed to the staff member have been contacted, according to the post.

BCPS asks that others continue to wear face coverings and practice social distancing when possible.