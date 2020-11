LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A student or staff member at Rose Hill Elementary in Lee County has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from the superintendent.

Lee County Public Schools Division Superintendent Brian Austin said in the letter that the person was last at the school on October 29.

Contact tracing is being conducted with the assistance of the LENOWISCO Health District, according to Austin.

As of Friday morning, all schools in the district will remain open.