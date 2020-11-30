Superintendent: Person at Jonesville Middle tests positive for COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A staff member or student at Jonesville Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from the district superintendent.

Lee County Public Schools Brian Austin said in a letter to families that the positive case was last on school premises on November 18.

As of Monday morning, all schools will remain open.

The LENOWISCO Health District is assisting with contact tracing, according to the letter.

Austin reminds parents and students to continue following safety guidelines and stay home if you are sick.