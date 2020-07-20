Superintendent: Multiple Lee County Schools staff members test positive for COVID-19

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Staff members at a Lee County Public Schools elementary school and the Lee County Career and Technical Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the superintendent.

A release from LCPS Superintendent Brian Austin says that staff members at Rose Hill Elementary and the career and technical center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The release says the health department is investigating the cases and contacts of the cases, as well as advising them about the need for quarantine and isolation.

According to Austin, the areas used by the positive cases have been “thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.”

LCPS is encouraging anyone that goes out in publice to wear a face covering, maintain social distancing guidelines and was their hands often.

LCPS says that if a family member of a student tests positive for COVID-19, the the student or students who are subsequently quarantined may not attend any school function.

