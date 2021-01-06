Superintendent: Lee County Public Schools transition to remote instruction through Jan. 15

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Lee County Public Schools will begin remote learning starting immediately, according to division superintendent Brian Austin.

A release from Austin on Wednesday, January 6 says the transition is effective immediately.

Students will remain virtual through Friday, January 15.

LCPS plans for students to return to in-person learning on Monday, January 18.

“We have had students at almost all schools sites who have come to school sick, displaying symptoms, and when they should be in quarantine,” Austin wrote. “This causes a risk to our staff that is unacceptable at this time.”

Austin said in the release that LCPS will continue to do its best to provide the best instruction and opportunity for its students.

“This is an effort to care for and protect our staff when members of our community are not acting responsibly,” Austin wrote.