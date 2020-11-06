Superintendent: Individual at Thomas Walker High tests positive for COVID-19, all schools remaining open

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A person at Thomas Walker High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Lee County Public Schools Division Superintendent Brain Austin.

In a letter to families of Thomas Walker students, Austin said the positive case was on school premises on October 29.

Lee County Public Schools have been on a remote learning schedule for the week of November 2-6.

The letter says all schools in the district will remain open at this time.

The LENOWISCO Health District is working with schools to conduct contact tracing.

Those who may have been exposed to the positive case will be contacted by the Lee County Health Department, who will determine if quarantining is necessary.

