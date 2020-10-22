Superintendent: Buchanan Co. Public Schools to reopen for in-person learning Monday

Keeping Schools Safe

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Buchanan County Public Schools will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, October 26.

According to a post from Division Superintendent Melanie Hibbitts, all schools in the district will return to in-person learning Monday.

The post says in part, “It is important for all students to continue to wear a mask daily and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.”

Hibbitts said in the post that the health and safety of both students and employees is the district’s top priority.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss