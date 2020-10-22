Superintendent: Buchanan Co. Public Schools to reopen for in-person learning Monday

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Buchanan County Public Schools will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, October 26.

According to a post from Division Superintendent Melanie Hibbitts, all schools in the district will return to in-person learning Monday.

The post says in part, “It is important for all students to continue to wear a mask daily and to adhere to social distancing guidelines.”

Hibbitts said in the post that the health and safety of both students and employees is the district’s top priority.