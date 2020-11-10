Superintendent: 2 Union High students, family member test positive for COVID-19 in Wise Co.

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two students at Union High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, November 9.

According to a letter from Wise County Schools Superintendent Dr. Gregory C. Mullins, the district was made aware of the positive results Monday.

The two students were briefly at Union High on the day of their diagnosis, according to the letter.

Mullins said in the letter that a family member had tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted the testing of the students.

The school district says if you are not contacted by the health department, there is no need to quarantine or exclude yourself from activities.

The workspaces used by the two students have been deep-cleaned.

You can read the full letter below: